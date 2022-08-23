Ex-MP Atiq Ahmad's son surrenders before CBI court, sent to judicial custody

Former MP Atiq Ahmad's son Mohammad Umar surrendered before a CBI court here on Tuesday in connection with a 2018 extortion case and was sent to judicial custody.

The court fixed August 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Special Judicial Magistrate Samaraddhi Mishra directed that Umar be present in court on the next date of hearing and furnished the prosecution papers.

The court had earlier issued Umar summons to face the trial but he was evading the proceedings.

Real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal had lodged an FIR at the Krishnanagar Police Station in Lucknow on December 28, 2018, alleging that Atiq Ahmad had got him kidnapped and taken to Deoria district, where he was assaulted and forced to execute the sale deed of the property worth crores in Atiq's name.

His son and others also assaulted Jaiswal and robbed his SUV, Jaiswal had alleged. The probe began in the case on the direction of the Supreme Court and a charge sheet was submitted against 12 accused, including Umar.

