U.S. Representative Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida
Democratic U.S. Representative Charlie Crist has won the party's nomination to run for governor in Florida, challenging Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
Crist was previously a Republican who served as the state's governor before changing parties in 2012.
