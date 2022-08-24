Biden marks Ukraine Independence Day with $3 bln package
U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday with a new security assistance package of about $3 billion in military aid for Kyiv in its war with Russia. It is the single largest tranche of support for Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago, and it comes as U.S. officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in coming days.
It is the single largest tranche of support for Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago, and it comes as U.S. officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in coming days. "The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty," Biden said in a statement announcing the package.
In total, the United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $12.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
