MP govt asks police to find out if finance companies that provide loan through apps following rules or not

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has directed the cyber police to find out whether the finance companies providing loan to people through mobile apps were following necessary rules or not.

The direction came in the wake of a man allegedly ending his life along with his wife and two children in Indore due to his inability to repay the loan he had taken from a company through online mode. The couple and their children were found dead at their home on Tuesday.

''It was a very tragic incident, I have directed the police commissioner to probe it minutely,'' state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters when asked about the man allegedly poisoning his wife and two children before hanging himself to death.

''I am also directing the cyber police to find out whether the companies offering loan through various mobile apps are following rules or not and is there any objectionable aspect from the legal point of view in it. If any such aspect is found, then we will take appropriate action in the matter,'' the minister said.

The body of the man, Amit Yadav (35), was found hanging in his house, while the bodies of his wife Tina (30), three-year-old daughter Yana and one-year-old Divyansh were found lying on the floor, a police official said.

Officials suspected that before taking the extreme step, Yadav who belongs to Sagar, had poisoned his wife and two children. On the basis of preliminary investigation, police said that Yadav had taken a loan online from different mobile apps and was unable to repay it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)