UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Adarsh Gupta had raped the eight-year-old in October 2021, government prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said.

''A case under relevant sections of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was lodged against Gupta,'' Mishra said.

Police submitted a charge sheet against Gupta and he was convicted by the court.

Gupta was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh and the court directed that the money be given to the minor.

