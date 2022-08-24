Left Menu

Pune police allow Ganesh mandal to stage Afzal Khan's killing after denying permission earlier

When the Mandal, headed by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS leader Kishor Shinde, sought permission to stage the scene of Afzal Khans killing earlier this month, police denied it stating that it might disturb communal harmony.

City police on Wednesday allowed a Ganesh mandal to stage the historical scene of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj killing Bijapur general Afzal Khan, having denied the permission earlier on the ground that it might lead to communal tensions.

The Sangam Tarun Mandal which installs Ganesh in a public pandal in Kothrud area had sought permission from police to stage the famous incident from Shivaji's life during the coming Ganesh festival, slated to start from August 31.

Ganesh mandals or groups which celebrate the festival in roadside pandals often erect tableaus of historical scenes or even stage their live enactments. When the Mandal, headed by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Kishor Shinde, sought permission to stage the scene of Afzal Khan's killing earlier this month, police denied it stating that it might disturb communal harmony. After various organizations approached the police station demanding that permission be given, Kothrud police withdrew the earlier letter and a new letter granting permission, signed by senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap, was issued.

The mandal should take utmost care to ensure that communal harmony was preserved, the letter said.

Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi state of Bijapur, was sent in 1659 to subjugate King Shivaji. Khan was killed during a meeting between the two and his army was routed in the battle of Pratapgad.

