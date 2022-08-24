Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as investors await Fed rate hike clues

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 19:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as investors await Fed rate hike clues

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Wednesday as recent economic data fueled fears of a slowdown ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual conference this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.58 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 32,899.01.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.18 points, or 0.05%, at 4,126.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.15 points, or 0.05%, to 12,375.15 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022