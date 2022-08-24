Left Menu

Student debt relief package could lead to deflation, U.S. official says

Updated: 24-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 21:55 IST
A plan unveiled by the Biden administraton to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt and defer payments through year end could have a neutral impact on consumer prices or even be deflationary, a senior administraton official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a call previewing President Joe Biden's remarks about the program, officials also said the program could benefit 43 million student loan borrowers.

