Student debt relief package could lead to deflation, U.S. official says

A plan unveiled by the Biden administraton to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt and defer payments through year end could have a neutral impact on consumer prices or even be deflationary, a senior administraton official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a call previewing President Joe Biden's remarks about the program, officials also said the program could benefit 43 million student loan borrowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)