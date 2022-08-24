Left Menu

U.S. concerned by reports of renewed hostilities in Ethiopia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 23:44 IST
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it is concerned by reports of renewed hostilities in Ethiopia and called on the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to redouble efforts to achieve a durable ceasefire.

Fighting between forces from Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and both sides said on Wednesday, ending a months-long ceasefire.

