Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded six months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, marking 31 years of his country's independence from the Moscow-controlled Soviet Union with a vow to drive Russian forces out completely. INDEPENDENCE DAY

* Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in an emotional speech that their country would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow's domination. * He said Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means and would not consult other countries before doing so.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its "indomitable" resistance during a surprise visit to Kyiv and said now was not the time to promote a "flimsy plan for negotiation" with Moscow. * The capital, Kyiv, banned public celebrations commemorating Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule. Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have also imposed curbs.

FIGHTING * Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the slowing pace of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate and aimed at reducing civilian casualties.

* The Russian-installed head of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said. * Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, President Zelenskiy told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

* Reuters could not confirm the battlefield reports. * Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's independence day with a new security assistance package of about $3 billion in military aid for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

* Pope Francis called for "concrete steps" to end the war and avert the risk of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia. * After six months of war, a slim majority of Americans agree the United States should continue supporting Kyiv until Russia withdraws its forces, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed.

* Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was shown being detained in a video on social media, as authorities punish critics of the war. QUOTE

* "Today would normally be filled with joyful concerts, picnics and parades, held under a blue Ukrainian summer sky ... But the dark shadow of Russia's brutal war of aggression remains a heavy burden," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Compiled by Hugh Lawson)

