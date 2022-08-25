U.S. military, Iran-aligned fighters exchange fire in Syria -sources
The U.S. military carried out a counter-attack after taking rocket fire by suspected Iran-aligned militia in Syria on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the preliminary nature of the information, said they believed the incidents left an unknown number of Iran-aligned attackers killed.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military carried out a counter-attack after taking rocket fire by suspected Iran-aligned militia in Syria on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the preliminary nature of the information, said they believed the incidents left an unknown number of Iran-aligned attackers killed. The officials did not comment on any potential U.S. casualties.
The latest exchange of fire appeared to be retaliation after President Joe Biden's military strikes on Tuesday in Syria at multiple facilities the Pentagon say were used by Iran-aligned groups that target U.S. and U.S.-led coalition personnel in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street losses ahead of U.S. inflation data
Science News Roundup: Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines; Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit
'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching the poor's food: Varun Gandhi
INSIGHT-U.S. coal plants delay closures in hurdle for clean energy transition
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more