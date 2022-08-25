U.S. military, Iran-aligned fighters exchange fire in Syria -sources

The U.S. military carried out a counter-attack after taking rocket fire by suspected Iran-aligned militia in Syria on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the preliminary nature of the information, said they believed the incidents left an unknown number of Iran-aligned attackers killed. The officials did not comment on any potential U.S. casualties.

The latest exchange of fire appeared to be retaliation after President Joe Biden's military strikes on Tuesday in Syria at multiple facilities the Pentagon say were used by Iran-aligned groups that target U.S. and U.S.-led coalition personnel in Syria.

