Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence over her role in recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender who had been known for socializing with elite U.S. politicians and businessmen.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 03:20 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence over her role in recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender who had been known for socializing with elite U.S. politicians and businessmen. In a lawsuit filed on Monday in a Colorado state court in Denver, the law firm Haddon, Morgan and Foreman said Maxwell's brother Kevin promised before trial to pay a $1 million retainer but paid just $143,500, "a small fraction of the amount owed."

Two of the firm's lawyers, Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca, represented Ghislaine Maxwell throughout the case. Other defendants include Kevin Maxwell and Scott Borgerson, described in the lawsuit as Ghislaine Maxwell's husband. The lawsuit said Kevin Maxwell told the Haddon firm that Borgerson controlled Maxwell's money.

Neither Menninger nor Pagliuca immediately responded to requests for comment. Two of Maxwell's other lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Kevin Maxwell and Borgerson could not immediately be reached for comment. Another brother, Ian Maxwell, told the Associated Press that the Maxwell family would not comment.

Ghislaine Maxwell and her husband have separated, Maxwell's lawyers wrote in a sentencing submission earlier this year. Maxwell, the daughter of late British press baron Robert Maxwell, is serving her sentence in a Tallahassee, Florida, prison, and is appealing her conviction. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on his own sex trafficking charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022