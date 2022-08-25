Left Menu

Mexican judge accepts charges against former top prosecutor in 2014 student disappearances case

International experts have said Murillo's investigation was riddled with missteps and abuses, including torture of witnesses.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 03:51 IST
Mexican judge accepts charges against former top prosecutor in 2014 student disappearances case

A Mexican judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to hear charges against the country's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo in relation to his alleged role in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 and subsequent investigation, judicial authorities said Wednesday.

Murillo, who was arrested on Friday in the first high-level detention of an official for involvement in the case, is accused of torture, forced disappearance and obstruction of justice. Murillo oversaw the highly criticized inquiry into the incident in which 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College went missing in the southwest state of Guerrero.

The arrest comes after Mexico's top human rights investigator called the disappearances "a state crime" last week, marking one of the worst human rights abuses in the country's history. International experts have said Murillo's investigation was riddled with missteps and abuses, including torture of witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022