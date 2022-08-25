Left Menu

Uvalde, Texas, school board fires district chief of police in wake of May shooting

The school board in Uvalde, Texas, voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to fire the school district's embattled police chief for his much-criticized handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago.

Lawyers for the fired chief, Pete Arredondo, said in a written statement that the school district had not carried out any type of investigation that should have led to his dismissal.

