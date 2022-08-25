Foreign currency worth Rs 2.3 Cr seized from Dubai-bound passenger

A man was intercepted by the security wing of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth Rs 2.3 crore without valid documents.

The currencies were found concealed in a secret compartment of a bag of the Dubai-bound passenger during a security check on Wednesday evening, an airport official said. The passenger, identified as Thoppil Yousuf, a native of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, was later handed over to the Customs department. Airport sources said the bag contained Saudi Rials worth Rs 2.3 crore.

