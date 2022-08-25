UN's Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized.

"The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a speech on Thursday marking the end of her term as the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights.

