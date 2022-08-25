Left Menu

Fisherman shot dead in Assam village near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:14 IST
Fisherman shot dead in Assam village near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district with locals alleging that he was shot by BSF personnel, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in Gudoli village when Maniruzzaman, the fisherman, was out to lay nets for fishing, they said.

The injured fisherman collapsed and died on the way back to his home, South Salmara's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Saifur Ali told reporters.

The villagers have alleged that the firing was done by BSF personnel, he said.

Police went to the BSF camp for investigations, Ali said.

''The BSF, however, has not admitted that the firing was done by their personnel. We are conducting an investigations and exploring all angles,'' he said.

Tension prevailed in the district over the killing and security has been beefed up in the border villages, police said.

District officials claimed that it may have been a case of mistaken identity with the BSF personnel suspecting the fisherman to be a smuggler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022