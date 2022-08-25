Truck driver electrocuted in Sonipat's Bahalgarh

A truck driver from Punjab died of electrocution when he tried to jump out of his vehicle that came in contact with overhead electric wires in Sonipat's Bahalgarh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Sukhdev (41) from Amritsar was moving his vehicle through an industrial area road in Bahalgarh, Station House Officer Rishi Kant said.

He was burnt alive due to the electrocution, the SHO said.

