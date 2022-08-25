Left Menu

Murder charge added in Sonali Phogat death case; her two associates named as accused

Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.Autopsy was conducted on Phogats body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:01 IST
Murder charge added in Sonali Phogat death case; her two associates named as accused
Late Sonali Phogat (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi were named as accused in the case, he added.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022