Murder charge added in Sonali Phogat death case; her two associates named as accused
Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.Autopsy was conducted on Phogats body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.
Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after autopsy was conducted on her body. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.
Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi were named as accused in the case, he added.
Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.
Autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.
