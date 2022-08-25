Left Menu

Cabinet approves amendment of export policy of Wheat or Meslin Flour

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:30 IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for amendment of policy of exemption for Wheat or Meslin Flour (HS Code 1101) from export restrictions/ ban.

Impact:

The approval will now allow to put a restriction on the export of Wheat Flour which will ensure a curb on rising prices of wheat flour and ensure food security of the most vulnerable sections of the society.

Implementation:

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) shall issue a notification to this effect.

(With Inputs from PIB)

