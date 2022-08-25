Left Menu

Minister of State for MSME, Secretary(MSME) and other senior dignitaries also took part in the meeting.

Updated: 25-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:40 IST
India-Mauritius 3rd Joint Committee Meeting on MSME Cooperation held
Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)
The 3rd Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) between Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Ministry of Business, Enterprises and Cooperatives of Republic of Mauritius for cooperation in the field of MSMEs was held in New Delhi. In the said meeting, Indian side was led by Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, and Mauritius side was led by Shri Soomilduth Bholah, Union Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs, and Cooperatives. Minister of State for MSME, Secretary(MSME), and other senior dignitaries also took part in the meeting.

In the JCM, both sides reviewed the present engagement between India and Mauritius in the field of MSMEs, and held discussion on potential areas of cooperation in various areas including exchange of best practices and experiences in development of MSME sector; holding of physical/virtual exhibitions/fairs; technological cooperation; encouraging B2B collaboration/tie ups through B2B meets; entrepreneurship development & training programs; collaboration in various sectors such as aromatherapy, food processing and eco-friendly businesses.

During the Mauritius delegation's visit two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation have also been signed, one between SME Mauritius Ltd. and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)- Ahmedabad on 23rd August, 2022 in Ahmedabad; and another between SME Mauritius Ltd. and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-msme), an institute under the Ministry of MSME on 24th August, 2022 in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

