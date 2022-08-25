Left Menu

Rajasthan: Case against Amazon for "objectionable" Radha-Krishna photo frame

The case was lodged on Wednesday after right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal took out a protest rally against the firm.A case of outraging religious feeling under Section 295 A of the IPC was registered, Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Vasudev said on Thursday.

25-08-2022
Police here registered a case of outraging religious feelings against e-commerce company Amazon for selling an ''objectionable'' photo frame of Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. The case was lodged on Wednesday after right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal took out a protest rally against the firm.

''A case of outraging religious feeling under Section 295 (A) of the IPC was registered,'' Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Vasudev said on Thursday. The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Yogesh Rainwal, provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, he added.

Further investigation into the allegations is underway, he said.

Rainwal said Section 153 (A) of the IPC should be added to the FIR as the sale of photo frame intentded to provoke violence.

