Vizhinjam port stir: Adani Ports move HC seeking protection

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently said that his government was considering providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the displaced fisherfolk and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task which includes fixation of rent.He also claimed that the state government has launched a Rs 2,450 crore worth project to rehabilitate the fisherfolk displaced due to coastal erosion and CRZ regulations.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:41 IST
The Adani Ports, which is building the transshipment port in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking police protection from those protesting against the construction work.

The Adani Group, in its plea stated that the ongoing agitation by fishermen was a threat to the life of its employees and the government was not taking any action in this regard despite representations made.

It prayed for a court direction to the state government to provide adequate police security to the project. A large number of fisherfolks have been protesting outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at nearby Mulloor, since last week pressing their seven-point charter of demands including halting the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protesters have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls known as ''pulimutt' in local parlance, as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion in the district. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently said that his government was considering providing rented accommodation to rehabilitate the displaced fisherfolk and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task which includes fixation of rent.

He also claimed that the state government has launched a Rs 2,450 crore worth project to rehabilitate the fisherfolk displaced due to coastal erosion and CRZ regulations.

