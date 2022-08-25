AICF issue: Dongre claims he is secretary, warns of contempt of court action

The wrangling in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) refuses to die down as R N Dongre, who lost election last year, on Thursday claimed that he's the secretary of the body as per the National Sports Code.

AICF president Sanjay Kapoor had appointed Vipnesh Bharadwaj as interim secretary after the Delhi High Court reiterated its earlier decision on removing incumbent Bharat Singh Chauhan.

The general body meeting of the AICF called by president Kapoor gave its approval on Tuesday to the appointment of vice-president Bharadwaj as interim secretary.

However, Dongre said he is the secretary as per the National Sports Code and warned his rivals of contempt of court action. Dongre had lost to Chauhan in the AICF elections held last year.

''The court had said the vacancy should be filled as per the National Sports Development Code. And if one goes by that, I am the AICF Secretary legally, '' Dongre said.

He also said he ''would move the court against the appointment of the interim secretary''.

Regarding the contention of Chauhan's group that only an elected member of a state association can contest elections, which he (Dongre) is not, Dongre contended that ''nowhere it is mentioned in the National Sports Code that only an elected member can contest an election''.

The Delhi HC had passed an order unseating Chauhan on June 2. However, the Supreme Court had on June 7 reinstated Chauhan, saying that ''he should not be disturbed till August 15 as the AICF secretary'' keeping in mind his (Chauhan's) importance as the event director of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The Olympiad was held at nearby Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 9.

According to AICF's by-laws, the vacancies of office-bearers that may arise by resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the president and such a nominated person shall hold office till the next General Body Meeting.

The court order against Chauhan came in a case filed by Dongre, challenging the former's election on the ground of violation of the National Sports Code.

