Members of parliamentary panel on defence visit NDA

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:25 IST
Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune on Thursday.

This on-the-spot study visit of the SCoD was for “Review of Intake of Women Officers in Armed Forces Through Various Platforms”, said a defence release.

The members of the committee were briefed by Air Marshal Sandesh P Wagle, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (DOT), Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar and representatives of all the three defence services, it said.

The panel members were given a comprehensive briefing on the various facets of training at the NDA with a special emphasis on the recently inducted women cadets, said the release.

They also witnessed the conduct of different facets of cadets' training and briefly interacted with the women cadets, it added.

