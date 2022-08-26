Left Menu

Rajasthan: ACB arrests police inspector on bribery charges

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 08:37 IST
Rajasthan: ACB arrests police inspector on bribery charges
A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh through an advocate in Jaipur rural area, a top Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official has said.

Accused Harinarayan Sharma, posted as SHO of Govindgarh police station, had demanded Rs 10 lakh in a fraud case, Director General of Police (ACB) B L Soni said in a statement on Thursday.

The accused had already taken Rs 4 lakh through advocate Vishwanath Sharma, Soni said.

He said the advocate fled away after throwing the money on road when ACB officials chased him.

Inspector Sharma's other locations are being searched and further investigation will be done after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

