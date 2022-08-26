Left Menu

SC to live steam proceeding of CJI's court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:32 IST
SC to live steam proceeding of CJI's court
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court on Friday will live stream proceedings.

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

"Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice' Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be lives streamed through the NIC webcast portal,'' a notice said.

The top court in 2018 had allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like ''sunlight'' which is the ''best disinfectant''.

It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench, should be live streamed.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had earlier suggested that live streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney General had said the process can be adopted in other court rooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022