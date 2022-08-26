Left Menu

Four held for sexually abusing minor girls at Kerala convent

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:37 IST
Four held for sexually abusing minor girls at Kerala convent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were arrested on the charges of sexually abusing four minor girls after trespassing a convent in southern Kerala, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused were held when a night patrol team of the police noticed their presence in an area near the nunnery situated in a rural area a day ago.

Their alleged trespassing of the compound of a religious institution and the motive behind it were revealed during their interrogation.

Based on the inputs provided by the accused, a woman police officer visited the institution and took statements of the minor girls and it was disclosed that they had been subjected to sexual abuse for quite some time.

Two others were arrested on the basis of the statements of the victims, they said.

The arrested persons have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 460 (All persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022