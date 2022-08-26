AG terms as ‘remarkable’ achievements of CJI Ramana

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday termed as ''remarkable'' the efforts of Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana in filling up vacancies in higher judiciary and tribunals, saying that for the first time, the Supreme Court worked at full strength of 34 judges during his tenure as head of the institution.

"I understand that more than 224 vacancies were filled up in high courts and I think more than 100 members were appointed to tribunals," the top law officer said to the CJI who was sitting on the ceremonial bench along with CJI-designate Justice U U Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli.

Venugopal, who was usually asked by the CJI-led bench to inform about the status of appointments, said, "I was at the receiving end from time to time." He said the vacancies were filled up during his tenure and for the first time, ''we have had a full court of 34 judges in the Supreme Court.'' ''What is outstanding for the CJI is the persuasion with which he was able to clear appointments and vacancies,'' Venugopal said. ''I wish well for this new era in your career and I have no doubt that it will be as fruitful and productive as the one which your lordship has just concluded on the bench of the Supreme Court of India,'' said the Attorney General, who has been in the past critical of the retirement age of the Supreme Court and High Court judges. While an apex court judge demits office at the age of 65 years, the high court judges retire at 62.

He also referred to some of the speeches of the CJI and said "Your lordship had said that expectation from a judge was limited a few decades ago and now every conceivable issue is expected to be resolved by a judge." ''We are losing an intellectual and an excellent judge'', he said. Hailing from an agriculturist family in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana succeeded CJI S A Bobde on April 24, 2021.

He is demitting office on Friday after serving as the CJI for over 16 months.

