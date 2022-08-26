Left Menu

DCW seeks action-taken report from police after stalker opens fire at girl in south Delhi

A day after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot at and injured by a motorcycle-borne youth in the Sangam Vihar area here, the Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Friday issued a notice to the city police seeking an action-taken report.

Updated: 26-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:28 IST
A day after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot at and injured by a motorcycle-borne youth in the Sangam Vihar area here, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the city police seeking an action-taken report. According to the notice, the DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance of media reports of the case of stalking and attempt to murder of a girl in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi. ''According to the reports, the girl was shot at by her stalker on Thursday when she was returning to her home from school. It is alleged by the father (of the girl) that the boy had been stalking his daughter for the past few months and a complaint was made in this regard to the local beat constable of the Delhi Police, but no action was taken in the matter,'' the DCW notice said. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR registered, details of the accused arrested, a detailed action-taken report in the matter and so on, it said. The DCW has asked to provide the information by Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker on Thursday had said the victim, a Class 11 student, received an injury on her shoulder and is out of danger. The girl said while she was coming home from the school, she noticed that three boys on a motorcycle were chasing her.

When she reached B-Block, Sangam Vihar, one of them fired at her from the backside and they all ran away. She also stated that she knows one of them who was in touch with her through social media, Jaiker had said. Police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

