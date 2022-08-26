Left Menu

Soccer-Europa League group stage draw

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:13 IST
Soccer-Europa League group stage draw
The following is the Europa League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Friday: GROUP A

Arsenal PSV Eindhoven

Bodo/Glimt FC Zurich

GROUP B Dynamo Kyiv

Rennes Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca GROUP C

AS Roma Ludogorets

Real Betis HJK Helsinki

GROUP D SC Braga

Malmo Union Berlin

St Gilloise GROUP E

Manchester United Real Sociedad

Sheriff Tiraspol Omonoia

GROUP F Lazio

Feyenoord Midtjylland

Sturm Graz GROUP G

Olympiakos Pireaus Qarabag

SC Freiburg Nantes

GROUP H Red Star Belgrade

AS Monaco Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 8 Matchday 2: Sept. 15

Matchday 3: Oct. 6 Matchday 4: Oct. 13

Matchday 5: Oct. 27 Matchday 6: Nov. 3

