Soccer-Europa League group stage draw
The following is the Europa League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Friday: GROUP A
Arsenal PSV Eindhoven
Bodo/Glimt FC Zurich
GROUP B Dynamo Kyiv
Rennes Fenerbahce
AEK Larnaca GROUP C
AS Roma Ludogorets
Real Betis HJK Helsinki
GROUP D SC Braga
Malmo Union Berlin
St Gilloise GROUP E
Manchester United Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol Omonoia
GROUP F Lazio
Feyenoord Midtjylland
Sturm Graz GROUP G
Olympiakos Pireaus Qarabag
SC Freiburg Nantes
GROUP H Red Star Belgrade
AS Monaco Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept. 8 Matchday 2: Sept. 15
Matchday 3: Oct. 6 Matchday 4: Oct. 13
Matchday 5: Oct. 27 Matchday 6: Nov. 3
