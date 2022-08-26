Left Menu

Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region - local media, aid sources

An air strike hit Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Friday, which local media controlled by the breakaway authorities blamed on the federal government. Tigrai Television showed images of damaged buildings and what appeared to be wounded people lying on the ground being attended to by medical personnel.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:20 IST
Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region - local media, aid sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

An air strike hit Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Friday, which local media controlled by the breakaway authorities blamed on the federal government.

Tigrai Television showed images of damaged buildings and what appeared to be wounded people lying on the ground being attended to by medical personnel. An aid organisation confirmed that its staff in Mekelle had heard an explosion and anti-aircraft gunfire. A second humanitarian group in Mekelle confirmed hearing an explosion from the air strike.

Earlier on Friday, the Ethiopian government urged Tigrayan citizens in a statement to stay away from military and training facilities, saying the government intended to "take actions to target the military forces". Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to Reuters queries regarding the air strike.

The strike comes days after fighting resumed on the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions between the national government and forces from the Tigray region. Both sides have blamed each other for breaking the four-month-old ceasefire between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that controls Tigray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022