State Dept concludes settlements with ex-U.S. intel operatives who worked for UAE

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:34 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had concluded administrative settlements with three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates and admitted last year to violating U.S. hacking laws.

Under the agreements, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke will be prohibited from participating in any activities subject to U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations for three years, the department said in a statement.

