Sebi passes confirmatory order against former TV anchor Pradeep Pandya, others

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday passed a confirmatory order against former TV anchor Pradeep Pandya and other entities in a case relating to fraudulent trading based on stock recommendations.

In addition, Sebi allowed Pandya to liquidate his mutual fund holdings up to Rs 1 lakh per month to meet his day-to-day expenses.

Sebi in its interim order dated October 4, 2021 had barred Pandya, who was anchoring stock market shows on television channel CNBC Awaaz, three other individuals and two entities from the securities market for indulging in fraudulent trading activities.

The regulator also directed Alpesh Group to disgorge Rs 8.4 crore worth proceeds from the fraudulent trades.

Alpesh Furiya, Manish Furiya, Alpa Furiya, Alpesh Vasanji Furiya HUF and Manish V Furiya HUF were collectively referred to as Alpesh Group.

Pradeep Pandya, Alpesh Furiya, Manish Furiya, Alpa Furiya, Alpesh Vasanji Furiya HUF and Manish V Furiya HUF were restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities till further orders.

They were also directed to ''cease and desist'' from undertaking any activity related to investment advice directly or indirectly, sell or buy recommendations, publishing of research reports related to the securities market through any media till further directions.

Pradeep Pandya was the host/co-host of various shows at CNBC Awaaz till August 2021, while Alpesh Vasanji Furiya appeared on the television channel as a guest/external expert and gave stock recommendations on his Twitter handle.

In its interim order, Sebi said it has been prima facie determined that Alpesh Furiya and its connected entities have employed a scheme to conduct fraudulent/unfair trading based on the advance information of material unpublished information.

Sebi noted that the broad modus operandi was to execute trades, both BTST (Buy Today Sell Tomorrow) and intra-day while prima facie taking unfair advantage of having unpublished information.

In December 2020, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had forwarded a report wherein it had analysed the trading activities of Alpesh Furiya and related entities.

It was found that prima facie there was a strong correlation between their trades and the recommendations provided by Pradeep Pandya on his show 'Pandya Ka Funda' on CNBC Awaaz.

Sebi carried out further analysis in the matter between November 2020 and January 2021.

The regulator analysed call data records of Pandya and Alpesh Furiya and noted that the former anchor was uniquely placed to have access, in advance, to the information pertaining to the recommendations.

Pandya communicated the information to Alpesh Furiya and connected entities, who in turn had a repeated and consistent pattern of trading in synchronisation with the recommendations made by Pandya on his show, Sebi said in the order.

''Also CNBC Awaaz is advised to preserve and maintain all records, documents, material, video records, etc., along with their content, related to Pradeep Pandya and Alpesh Furiya and concerned shows till the investigation of SEBI is complete,'' the regulator added.

In another matter, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed the directions passed by Sebi against former CNBC Awaaz anchor Hemant Ghai and his family members, whereby the market regulator had directed them to pay Rs 3.9 crore of unlawful gains in a case pertaining to fraudulent trading practices.

However, the tribunal said it will not interfere in the restraint order passed against Ghai at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)