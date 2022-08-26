Left Menu

Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

A man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs by posing as a managing director of a fake company, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police SP Rakesh Kumar Saxena on Friday said, One Vikaram Singh Rathore, native of Shrawasti district was arrested for duping people in the name of giving them jobs.

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:05 IST
Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing jobs
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs by posing as a managing director of a fake company, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Saxena on Friday said, ''One Vikaram Singh Rathore, native of Shrawasti district was arrested for duping people in the name of giving them jobs. The accused claimed to be the managing director of a fake company.'' According to police, Rathore set up an office in Sambhal three months ago identifying himself as the MD of an agri firm. He took Rs 35,000-50,000 from over 25 people in name of giving them contractual jobs and also provided fake identity cards to them.

Those who joined the firm were asked to conduct surveys in villages on the implementation of government schemes for rural development. These people were not given any payment in the last three months, police said.

Rathore was arrested by police after he tried to molest one of the female workers who came to him for payment of her salary.

Police have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and initiated an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022