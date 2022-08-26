Four held in UP's Saharanpur for throwing eggs, stones at religious places
Four people were arrested here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by throwing eggs at religious places, police said on Friday. Rai said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to throw eggs and stones in Hindu areas using a catapult, and that they used to carry the eggs in the car.
- Country:
- India
Four people were arrested here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by throwing eggs at religious places, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said that for the past few days, Deoband police had been getting complaints about throwing of eggs and stones near religious places. Late Thursday evening, four people involved in in the incidents were arrested from near a flyover, he said.
They were identified as Ahmed, Sahban, Shadiq, and Afzal.
Police have recovered 17 eggs, a catapult, three mobile phones and a car from them. Rai said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to throw eggs and stones in Hindu areas using a catapult, and that they used to carry the eggs in the car.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Uttar Pradesh
Four arrested for stealing valuables from Hindu temple in Pakistan: report
Assam: Hindu man's body buried after villagers refused to assist with cremation, exhumed
Hindu Mahasabha takes out Tiranga yatra with Godse's photographs
Jodhpur: Hindus, Muslims join hands to celebrate I-Day with 256-ft tricolour