Left Menu

Four held in UP's Saharanpur for throwing eggs, stones at religious places

Four people were arrested here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by throwing eggs at religious places, police said on Friday. Rai said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to throw eggs and stones in Hindu areas using a catapult, and that they used to carry the eggs in the car.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:51 IST
Four held in UP's Saharanpur for throwing eggs, stones at religious places
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by throwing eggs at religious places, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said that for the past few days, Deoband police had been getting complaints about throwing of eggs and stones near religious places. Late Thursday evening, four people involved in in the incidents were arrested from near a flyover, he said.

They were identified as Ahmed, Sahban, Shadiq, and Afzal.

Police have recovered 17 eggs, a catapult, three mobile phones and a car from them. Rai said that during interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to throw eggs and stones in Hindu areas using a catapult, and that they used to carry the eggs in the car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022