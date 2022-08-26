Left Menu

Dalit teen beaten up on suspicion of theft; one arrested

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:18 IST
Dalit teen beaten up on suspicion of theft; one arrested
A person has been arrested allegedly for beating up a Dalit boy on suspicion of theft, police said on Friday.

Circle officer (Jalalabad) Massa Singh on Friday said that Shivam, a 14-year-old Dalit boy of Varakalan village under Kalan police station was beaten up by Mukesh, a resident of the same village on the suspicion of theft.

After this, Shivam was tied to an electricity pole and was again beaten up using sticks.

This incident was video graphed by a villager, who uploaded the video on social media.

The CO said that the video went viral on Thursday on Twitter, after which police took cognisance of the incident.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Mukesh on Friday, and he was sent to jail.

