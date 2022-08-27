Specially abled children use art to show their talents

From displaying magic tricks to singing and dancing, a group of specially abled children gave a glimpse of their talent in the national capital.

The children, some of whom were autistic, deaf, mute or differently abled, performed at an even organised by Different Art Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, with the support of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event saw presence of nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan among others.

Speaking at the event, Satyarthi said the government has brought laws that are remarkable but these are not enough.

''We have to create a culture of respect, dignity, values and inclusion,” he said.

Muraleedharan said these are people with special abilities, not disabilities, and that is how they must be treated.

''The Modi government is sensitive to the needs of persons with special abilities. Development of standard uniform sign language and Accessible India Campaign are some of the steps taken by the government in this regard,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)