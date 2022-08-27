Britain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer.
Britain will also train dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel to use the drones, the ministry said in a statement.
