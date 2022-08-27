Left Menu

Britain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 14:51 IST
Britain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer.

Britain will also train dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel to use the drones, the ministry said in a statement.

