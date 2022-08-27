Raj: Man being take to court jumps off bus, dies

A man who was being taken to a court in a bus died after he jumped from the vehicle in a bid to escape, police said on Saturday.

Pramod Kumar (38) was arrested by police on Friday. He was being taken from Bhaleri police station to the court in Tara Nagar in Churu in a bus. He jumped from the rear gate of the bus near Buchawas, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in Tara Nagar where he was declared dead.

SHO of Bhaleri police station Kedarmal said he was accompanied by one constable.

He was arrested in a case registered with Bhaleri police station in July under IPC sections for harassment for dowry, criminal breach of trust, voluntarily causing hurt and cheating. The body is kept at the mortuary for post-mortem, the police added.

