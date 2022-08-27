Left Menu

TN govt bus conductor held under POCSO Act

A government bus conductor, who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POSCO Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students was produced before the Magistrate on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A government bus conductor, who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students was produced before the Magistrate on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, police said. The bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is operated from Gobichettipalayam to Nambiyur village on a daily basis. Students travel in the bus to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kurumandur.

The girl students had earlier reported to their headmaster about conductor Saravanan (48) sexually harassing a few of them while travelling in the bus, police said.

The headmaster called up the conductor and warned him, but he continued to misbehave with the girls. Few girl students informed about the conductor's character to their parents and on Friday, when they were returning home in the bus, about 50 parents stopped the vehicle at Pudhu Suripalayam bus stop. The parents after inquiring the conductor about the complaints, handed him over to the Nambiyur police.

The police after conducting inquiry registered a case against the conductor under POCSO Act.

