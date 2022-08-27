Left Menu

Maha: Farmer, wife commit suicide over loan repayment in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:21 IST
A farmer and his wife allegedly committed suicide in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday over debt repayment distress, a police official said.

Sanjay Dhebe (45) and Sangeeta Dhebe (42) hanged themselves in their homes in Wadikalya in Ambad tehsil in the morning, the Gondi police station official said.

Sources close to the couple said the deceased had taken loans from private firms to buy a tractor and were distressed at not being able to make payments in time.

A case has been registered and further probe into the twin suicides was underway, the Gondi police station official added.

