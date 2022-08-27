Left Menu

CBI arrests 3 people close to Anubrata in post-poll violence case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:38 IST
The CBI on Saturday raided multiple locations in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with the violence that followed last year's assembly elections and arrested three people considered close to TMC's district president Anubrata Mondal, officials said.

Mondal was arrested earlier this month in the cattle smuggling case and is at present in jail.

The three people were arrested from the Kankalitala after the CBI raided their houses in the area, officials said, adding that three more people were detained from Bolpur for questioning.

The three people, who were arrested, have directed involvement in the violence that rocked the district after the assembly elections, a CBI officer told PTI.

''They are very close to Anubrata Mondal. They were directly involved in vandalism of houses, and there are several complaints against them,'' he said. They were taken to the CBI's camp office from their homes and arrested after hours of questioning, he added.

