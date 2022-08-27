CJI Lalit greets predecessor N V Ramana on his 65th birthday

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday met his predecessor Justice (retd) N V Ramana at his, Ramana's, residence and greeted him on his 65th birthday. Justice Ramana had retired on Friday after a tenure of over 16 months as the CJI. ''Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit today met Justice N V Ramana and greeted him on his birthday,'' an apex court official said. Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th CJI on Saturday.

