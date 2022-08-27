Left Menu

Nigerian national, his Nagaland-born wife arrested for duping man in Odisha

Two more members of a gang - a Nigerian national and his Nagaland-born wife - were arrested from Delhi by the cyber wing of Balasore police for allegedly duping a man in the district after befriending him by using a fake social media profile, the state police said on Saturday.The fresh arrests were made after taking another Nigerian Samson Emeke Alika 39 into custody in the case on August 6, 2022, the police said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:44 IST
Nigerian national, his Nagaland-born wife arrested for duping man in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Two more members of a gang - a Nigerian national and his Nagaland-born wife - were arrested from Delhi by the cyber wing of Balasore police for allegedly duping a man in the district after befriending him by using a fake social media profile, the state police said on Saturday.

The fresh arrests were made after taking another Nigerian Samson Emeke Alika (39) into custody in the case on August 6, 2022, the police said. Alika was arrested from New Delhi for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from the man in Odisha’s Balasore district through honey trap. Based on the information provided by him, the couple - Emmanuel Namani (35) and Suchim Tikhir (32) were apprehended, the police said.

The cyber police station of Balasore had started investigation following ta complaint by the victim in January this year that he was duped by a foreigner through a honey trap.

Speaking on the couple's modus operandi, a senior police officer said Namani used the name and photo of a woman reportedly from the UK and befriended the unsuspecting man through a fake Facebook profile. He would chat over Facebook and even offered the victim valuable gifts. After such conversations Tikhir would call up the person, identify herself as a customs officer and demand charges to dispatch the gifts.

She also warned the victim that if he did not pay the charges, he would be penalized.

The police suspect that the couple had defrauded more persons.

Rs six lakh in cash, two laptops, passports, nine mobile phones and gold chains have been seized from the couple, the police officer said.

The couple were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act by Balasore police and brought here on transit remand on Saturday.

Alika too had been brought here on transit remand from Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022