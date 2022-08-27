U.S. concerned about judicial harassment to curb expression in Turkey after pop star arrest - State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States remains concerned about efforts in Turkey to restrict expression via censorship and judicial harassment, according to a State Department spokesperson, following the arrest of a Turkish pop star for on-stage remarks.
Pop singer Gulsen was jailed Thursday and charged with incitement to hatred after video of a quip she made on stage in April about religious schools was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulsen
- State
- Turkish
- Turkey
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State-level I-Day function of Himachal to be held in Sarahan
'T'gana received less than 3% of state's expenditure from Centrally Sponsored Schemes last year'
Protest in China's Henan underscore risks bank faces as real estate sector continues to struggle
Australian states press for gas exporters to boost local supply
Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States