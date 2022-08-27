U.S. concerned about judicial harassment to curb expression in Turkey after pop star arrest - State Dept

The United States remains concerned about efforts in Turkey to restrict expression via censorship and judicial harassment, according to a State Department spokesperson, following the arrest of a Turkish pop star for on-stage remarks.

Pop singer Gulsen was jailed Thursday and charged with incitement to hatred after video of a quip she made on stage in April about religious schools was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

