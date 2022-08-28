EXCLUSIVE-U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 07:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two U.S. Navy warships are carrying out a passage through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, the first such operation since heightened tensions with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation and it was still underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Nancy Pelosi's
- Taiwan
- China
- Taiwan Strait
- House
- U.S. Navy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's actions fundamentally at odds with goal of peace, stability: White House
China reports 2,144 new COVID cases for Aug 12 vs 2,009 a day earlier
Taiwan's foreign ministry thanks U.S. for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait
China benefiting its private companies in Africa via developmental projects: Reports
US to take 'calm & resolute' steps to support Taiwan amidst China's intimidation: White House