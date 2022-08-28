Three held for duping over 100 people on pretext of providing 'work from home' jobs

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly cheating more than 100 people on the pretext of providing them 'work from home' jobs, police said on Sunday. Accused identified as Rahul Singh (27), Sandhya (21) and Rohit Kumar Dubey (28), used to cheat job seekers for they found them an easy target.

They used to commit crime so as to earn easy money to live a lavish lifestyle, they said.

Police said they cheated people on the pretext of providing them 'work from home' jobs offering handsome salary through quiker.com posts.

They demanded money from unemployed people as part of registration and interview fees and vanished afterwards, police said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Ashok Vihar, alleging that she had registered herself at Quiker.com for 'work from home' job.

According to police, on June 18, she received a call from one unknown number that her CV is selected for job for 'work from home'. She communicated with the alleged through Whatsapp who asked her to pay Rs. 2,500 as registration fee which she paid instantly.

The next day, complainant received the call and alleged asked her to pay Rs. 4,500 before interview which would be refunded with first salary and in case of non-selection, this amount will be refunded within 24 hours. Complainant transferred Rs. 4,500 to alleged. Alleged conducted her telephonic interview after which the complainant was further asked to pay Rs. 15,000 as a part of salary account and was assured that this amount will be refunded along with previous amount, but this time complainant did not transfer the amount and realised that she has been cheated, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''Our team immediately obtained the beneficiary account details and mounted the technical surveillance. The details were thoroughly scrutinized and sources were deployed to gather local intelligence in order to nab the accused person.'' ''Based on information collected and analysis of details, a raid was conducted by the team at Sector-15, Noida from where two accused persons, Rahul Singh and Sandhya were apprehended,'' she said.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the instant case and their accomplice Rohit emerged to be the mastermind of the fraud. Based on information collected and analysis of details, the third accused Rohit Kumar Dubey was apprehended, she said.

''Dubey disclosed that he along with his accomplices started cheating people from different states since last 6 months and cheated more than 100, in lieu of 'work from home' jobs offering handsome salary,'' she said.

''He further disclosed that he registered himself as a recruiter at online job providing website Quiker.com by the name of Zairuddin and offered lucrative 'Work from Home' jobs offering handsome salary,'' the DCP said. ''After which accomplice Sandhya whom they had hired for the purpose of tele-calling, used to call various job seekers and demanded money from unemployed innocent people as part of registration fees, interview fees, etc. While Rahul Singh used to withdraw the collected money and also provided the data of their potential victims,'' the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace their other victims and to trace their similar complaints from other states.

