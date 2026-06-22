Rugby-Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests
New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie has named Ardie Savea as captain of his first squad, featuring four uncapped players, for the inaugural Nations Championship.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie named Ardie Savea as captain of his first squad which features four uncapped players for the inaugural Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland.
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