Rugby-Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests

New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie has named Ardie Savea as captain of his first squad, featuring four uncapped players, for the inaugural Nations Championship.

Reuters | New Zealand Rugby Coach Dave Rennie Named Ardie Savea As Captain Of His First Squad Which Features Four Uncapped Players For The Inaugural Nations Championship Tests Against France | Updated: 22-06-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 07:07 IST
Rugby-Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand ​rugby coach Dave ​Rennie named Ardie Savea ‌as captain ​of his first squad which features four uncapped players for the ‌inaugural Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland.

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