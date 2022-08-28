Left Menu

Three minor siblings drown in pond in Chhattisgarh

Three minor siblings drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Chhattisgarhs Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi GPM district on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred in Bahuta Dol village, under Marwahi police station limits, this afternoon, Anil Agrawal, station house officer SHO, Marwahi said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:16 IST
Three minor siblings drown in pond in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Three minor siblings drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bahuta Dol village, under Marwahi police station limits, this afternoon, Anil Agrawal, station house officer (SHO), Marwahi said. The victims' parents were busy working on a farm and the children went to a “dabri” (small pond) for a bath, he said.

Tulsi Singh, his wife and their children Chandni (16), Sudhar (11) and Bhagwati (8), were natives of nearby Patharri village, had come to Bahuta Dol for farm work, he said.

When the couple found that the children were missing for a long time, they started looking for them and spotted their clothes near the water body, he said.

“They alerted the other villagers, who fished out the children from the pond. Police team also reached the spot and the children were shifted to Marwahi community health centre, where they were declared dead”, the SHO said.

GPM, a neighbouring district of Bilaspur, is located around 250 km away from capital Raipur.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022