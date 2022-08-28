Three minor siblings drown in pond in Chhattisgarh

Three minor siblings drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bahuta Dol village, under Marwahi police station limits, this afternoon, Anil Agrawal, station house officer (SHO), Marwahi said. The victims' parents were busy working on a farm and the children went to a “dabri” (small pond) for a bath, he said.

Tulsi Singh, his wife and their children Chandni (16), Sudhar (11) and Bhagwati (8), were natives of nearby Patharri village, had come to Bahuta Dol for farm work, he said.

When the couple found that the children were missing for a long time, they started looking for them and spotted their clothes near the water body, he said.

“They alerted the other villagers, who fished out the children from the pond. Police team also reached the spot and the children were shifted to Marwahi community health centre, where they were declared dead”, the SHO said.

GPM, a neighbouring district of Bilaspur, is located around 250 km away from capital Raipur.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the official added.

